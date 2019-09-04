Mawer Investment Management LTD Increased Its Csx (CSX) Stake; Acelrx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Sentiment Is 1.47

Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 28 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 19 sold and reduced holdings in Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 11.42 million shares, down from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 13 Increased: 15 New Position: 13.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 3.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd acquired 91,230 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 2.39 million shares with $179.01M value, up from 2.30M last quarter. Csx Corp now has $52.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 3.79M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 35,100 shares. Laurion Capital Management Lp owns 833,400 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Global Management Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 33,928 shares. The California-based Cornerstone Capital Inc. has invested 0.03% in the stock. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, a Florida-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $68,440 activity.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company has market cap of $170.16 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Analysts await AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 226,599 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De has 481,061 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 133,000 shares. Country Bancorp stated it has 3,663 shares. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Management Lc has 0.15% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 200 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 4,006 shares. Greenleaf owns 0.03% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 25,270 shares. Davenport And Llc holds 0.06% or 59,151 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Svcs has invested 1.57% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Security holds 2,400 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Boys Arnold & Company has invested 0.15% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Eastern Financial Bank accumulated 3,000 shares. Connors Investor Svcs holds 174,280 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Barry Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,934 shares.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased Shopify Inc stake by 7,999 shares to 411,047 valued at $84.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thomson Reuters Corp stake by 513,817 shares and now owns 2.99M shares. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) was reduced too.

