Mawer Investment Management LTD Holds Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM); Colony Group Holding in Interdigital Communicatio (IDCC) Boosted by $1.13 Million as Valuation Declined

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Interdigital Communicatio (IDCC) by 140.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 17,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The hedge fund held 29,631 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 12,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Interdigital Communicatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 5,086 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTED ON APRIL 3, 2018; 12/03/2018 – InterDigital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q REV. $64.1M, EST. $69.6M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Eric Cohen Joins lnterDigital as Chief Development Officer; 09/03/2018 – InterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 24/05/2018 – InterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R; 05/03/2018 InterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 92,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 929,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.07 million, up from 836,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.91. About 605,336 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Hotels by 15,136 shares to 30,162 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 13,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,362 shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat – Semis Swoon as Huawei Gets Caught Up in US-China Crossfire Again – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 12,542 shares to 5,463 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short (BSV) by 15,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,675 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap Value Index (IJS).

More notable recent InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “InterDigital Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC), A Stock That Climbed 44% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “InterDigital Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “InterDigital to Demo Innovative Video Solutions at SIGGRAPH – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.