Mawer Investment Management LTD Holding In Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Was Raised; Bard Associates Has Raised I D Systems (IDSY) Holding by $1.12 Million as Stock Rose

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.43. About 2,843 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 12,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 3.35 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.96 million, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 7.17M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – Edward Harrison: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws UK Primary, Spcl Comm Srvcr Rnkgs On Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – NONINTEREST EXPENSE DOLLAR TARGET RANGE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WANTS CONGRESS TO CREATE LEGISLATIVE SOLUTION FOR DEALING WITH GUNMAKERS -CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Treasurer Magaziner, Coalition of Investors Secure Commitment from Wells Fargo to Review and Report on Busines; 24/04/2018 – Expensify Announces Collaboration With Wells Fargo to Launch ExpensifyApproved! Banks Program; 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Assets stated it has 1.75M shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.49% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt owns 12,012 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc owns 657,876 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc holds 0.76% or 147,643 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.1% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt reported 0.39% stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 2.18 million shares. Mondrian Ptnrs Limited reported 1.24M shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Management holds 5.04% or 950,379 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability owns 0.24% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 41,717 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 465,700 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 5.72% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 76,599 shares to 6.00M shares, valued at $325.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 55,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wells Fargo cutting 400 jobs in Shoreview – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on August 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc has 0.01% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 112,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 12,018 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 2,216 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 15,063 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 10,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 15,358 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement owns 138,786 shares. 42,468 were reported by Northern Trust Corporation. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 149,488 shares. Eidelman Virant holds 167,305 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Archon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.92% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Punch & Assoc holds 0.35% or 687,046 shares. Victory Cap has 348,683 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $858,798 activity. Shares for $11,746 were bought by WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS on Monday, May 6. 2,500 shares were bought by Formant Christopher, worth $14,725. $49,437 worth of stock was bought by Brodsky Michael on Friday, March 15. 83,290 shares were bought by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, worth $502,047.