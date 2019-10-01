Mawer Investment Management LTD Holding In Kar Auction Services (KAR) Was Has Increased; Annex Advisory Services Stake in Lam Research (LRCX) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 290,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 3.98M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.46M, up from 3.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 580,975 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 85.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 7,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1,383 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 9,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $229.56. About 759,352 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $15.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 11,700 shares to 242,469 shares, valued at $27.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 46,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock owns 10.58 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 610,000 shares. Fiera Capital holds 841,843 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Kames Public Ltd Company reported 614,447 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 149,781 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regions owns 38,273 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cardinal Limited Company Ct holds 2.12% or 2.60M shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prns Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 58,683 shares. Lionstone Capital Management Lc holds 1.73% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 155,800 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 5,794 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 11,896 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 83,128 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 12,379 shares. 1.67 million were accumulated by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. 5.07 million are owned by Maverick Limited.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.95 million for 19.07 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $710.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 15,254 shares to 464,271 shares, valued at $55.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 146,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).