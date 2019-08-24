Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Upped Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position by $592,896; Mcdonalds (MCD) Shares Rose While First Commonwealth Financial Has Trimmed by $329,616 Its Position

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 1,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 9,214 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 10,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 3.45M shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 12,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 3.35M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.96 million, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57M shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – WFC, BRKA: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100 mln penalty doled out in 2016. Would fulfill @realDonaldTrump Tweet from Dec promising to go hard after third-largest bank. They want deal in days, sources; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO SAYS ALL 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DES MOINES, IOWA; 13/04/2018 – SF Chronicle: Wells Fargo could settle investigations for $1 billion; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo called out by Teachers union over gun industry ties- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Mike Loughlin Announced His Plans to Retire as Chief Risk Officer in 2018

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 30,023 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $189.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,524 shares, and cut its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunication (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston Int Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 187,465 shares. Zeke Capital Limited Company has invested 0.93% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 1.85M were reported by Causeway Cap Lc. Btr invested 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Connors Investor Service Inc stated it has 1.69% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sand Hill Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested in 10,380 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 10,305 shares. Saybrook Nc holds 0.12% or 5,500 shares. Aull Monroe Management Corp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 14,061 shares. Department Mb Natl Bank N A accumulated 3,978 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vision Mgmt invested 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited has invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department reported 29,321 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11.99 million shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke And Herbert State Bank And invested 0.89% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.41% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 205,322 were reported by Kbc Nv. Gould Asset Ca holds 13,526 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Hl Fincl Lc has invested 0.33% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 25,452 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Private Tru Na invested in 17,736 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Sadoff Inv Ltd Liability Com reported 4,826 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,716 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bailard Inc holds 5,211 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,321 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited invested 0.36% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Roundview Ltd Liability reported 1.35% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Washington Tru Savings Bank has 8,164 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.17 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,362 shares to 5,186 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).