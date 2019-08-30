Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Upped Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Among 4 analysts covering FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. FirstEnergy has $46 highest and $44 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is -0.96% below currents $45.94 stock price. FirstEnergy had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 to “Overweight”. See FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) latest ratings:

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 1.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd acquired 22,889 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 1.89M shares with $251.55 million value, up from 1.87M last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $26.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $160.78. About 433,200 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories

Among 2 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verisk Analytics has $15500 highest and $106 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is -20.18% below currents $160.78 stock price. Verisk Analytics had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. Bank of America maintained Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Verisk (VRSK) Up 5.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk (VRSK) to Acquire DMGT’s Genscape for $364 Million – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk (VRSK) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verisk to buy Genscape in $364M deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VRSK Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

The stock increased 0.92% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 3.90 million shares traded or 2.66% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 12/03/2018 – Traverse Energy Roadshow Set By GMP First Energy for Mar. 19; 30/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY: CONSUMERS WILL BE BILLED FOR PJM UPGRADES; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms FirstEnergy Corp. Rtgs On FES Bankruptcy Filing; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Rating Outlook For Firstenergy’s Ohio Utilities To Positive; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Transformation to Fully Regulated Utility Company with Stronger Financials and Customer-Focused Growth Moves Ahead; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Voluntary Petition for Chapter 11 Restructuring; 07/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Will Energize New 138-Kilovolt Transmission Line and Substation Later This Mo; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR FIRSTENERGY’S OH UTILITIES; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS `IMMEDIATE ACTION’ NEEDED TO KEEP PLANTS OPEN; 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED LINE CREWS AND OTHER PERSONNEL CONTINUE TO MAKE REPAIRS FOLLOWING SEVERE WINTER STORM

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $24.58 billion. The firm operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services divisions. It has a 99.44 P/E ratio. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.