Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Upped Position in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by $18.63 Million as Stock Rose; Headinvest Trimmed Its Goldcorp New F (GG) Holding as Stock Value Were Volatile

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 48.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 245,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 749,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.10 million, up from 504,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $92.01. About 522,271 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Goldcorp New F (GG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 37,200 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 37,200 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $426,000, down from 74,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Goldcorp New F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 29/03/2018 – GOLDCORP DEPOSITS FIRST GOLD ON TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 06/03/2018 GOLDCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.02 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP CEO DAVID GAROFALO SPEAKS IN 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.24 million shares to 589,780 shares, valued at $31.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Hotels by 15,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,162 shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 96,947 shares. Axa holds 0.14% or 462,636 shares. 79,869 are owned by Penobscot Management. Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 466,503 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 493,858 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 19,940 shares. Canandaigua Natl Commercial Bank invested in 0.11% or 7,384 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc has 0.03% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 9,759 shares. Donaldson Limited Com owns 2,639 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 12,209 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has 776,779 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gru Incorporated invested in 0% or 3,763 shares. Burns J W Inc invested in 0.34% or 18,203 shares.