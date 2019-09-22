Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Stake by $13.82 Million; Ellington Management Group Has Cut Stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM) by $1.06 Million

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 512,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 9.11M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246.19M, up from 8.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 2.32M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) by 43.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 58,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The hedge fund held 75,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 134,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 1.85M shares traded or 9.59% up from the average. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Presenting at Conference May 17; 11/04/2018 – SFM UK MANAGEMENT HAS NET SHORT POSITION OF 0.97 PCT IN RIB SOFTWARE SE RIB.DE AS OF APR 10 – FILING; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $165 MLN – $170 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Sees 2018 Sales Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, AMENDS & EXPANDS CREDIT LINE; 27/03/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Amends and Expands Credit Facility; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 16/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 104.79 million shares or 4.47% less from 109.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Inc Pa holds 37,213 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated owns 34,318 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 99,100 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 3.76M shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc reported 0.2% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). 17,161 are owned by Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr Inc. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity has 0.02% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Pggm holds 0.05% or 535,161 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 413,399 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ent Fincl Ser Corp has 0% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 3 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 153,451 shares. Moreover, Comerica Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Earnest Partners Ltd accumulated 53 shares. Reilly Fin Limited Liability Corp accumulated 60,395 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 8,600 shares to 23,400 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 23,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (Call) (NYSE:MTG).

Analysts await Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SFM’s profit will be $24.80 million for 22.90 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.