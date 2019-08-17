Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Upped Csx (CSX) Stake By $6.75 Million; Teekay (TK) Shorts Increased By 11.4%

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) had an increase of 11.4% in short interest. TK’s SI was 9.93M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.4% from 8.92 million shares previously. With 720,300 avg volume, 14 days are for Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s short sellers to cover TK’s short positions. The SI to Teekay Corporation’s float is 14.5%. The stock increased 8.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 442,508 shares traded. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has declined 34.58% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TK News: 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $0.19; 05/04/2018 – Norway targets IMO to halve global shipping emissions by 2050; 16/03/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $394 MLN VS $543.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N -ALAN SEMPLE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CHAIR OF AUDIT COMMITTEE; 23/03/2018 – Arctic Ocean ice near record low for winter, boost for shipping; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – EILEEN MERCIER RETIRED FROM HER POSITION AS AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIR, MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO, EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, 2018

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 3.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd acquired 91,230 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 2.39M shares with $179.01M value, up from 2.30M last quarter. Csx Corp now has $51.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.09. About 3.70 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) stake by 367,896 shares to 161,596 valued at $9.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Willis Towers Watson Plc stake by 648,232 shares and now owns 524,669 shares. Wpp Plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Among 10 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CSX has $93 highest and $57 lowest target. $80’s average target is 22.91% above currents $65.09 stock price. CSX had 18 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of CSX in report on Wednesday, March 6 to “Hold” rating. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 5 by UBS. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8700 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”.