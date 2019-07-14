Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Raised Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position by $3.04 Million; Schroder Investment Management Group Boosted Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Share Price Rose

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 22,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.55M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $151.83. About 492,223 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 27,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564.57M, up from 289,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa-Powered Device Recorded and Shared User’s Conversation Without Permission; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Bus: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying local sales tax in cities across the US; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 16/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members in new grocery showdown; 29/03/2018 – Trump lashes out at Amazon over retail disruption, taxes; 30/05/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O HAS NOT HAD ‘ANY SERIOUS DISCUSSIONS’ ABOUT COMBINING WITH AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O -CEO KATRINA LAKE

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $61.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bed Bath And Beyond Common Stock Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 657,246 shares to 100,440 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:COF) by 129,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 614,346 shares, and cut its stake in Leidos Holdings Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.0001 (NYSE:LDOS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Mgmt invested in 3.16% or 4,358 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt stated it has 2.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hillhouse Ltd stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 8,514 were reported by Lmr Limited Liability Partnership. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 161,396 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 17,363 shares or 4.1% of their US portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.42% or 317,128 shares. Eastern Comml Bank holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,105 shares. Atria Invs Limited Com holds 0.01% or 2,911 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,090 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com invested in 2.69% or 39,000 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt reported 9,095 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Samlyn Ltd Liability has 2.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Acg Wealth invested in 2.01% or 8,405 shares. California-based Boltwood Capital Mgmt has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Management Llc reported 10,356 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,835 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parnassus Invs Ca holds 2.51% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 4.79M shares. Mawer Invest Mngmt Limited reported 1.89M shares. 806 are held by Captrust Advsr. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 25,198 shares. Westpac Banking Corp accumulated 56,073 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 16,448 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 47,116 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Kansas-based Kwmg Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Florida-based Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 306,829 shares stake. Strs Ohio holds 0.11% or 190,403 shares. Moreover, Argent Tru Company has 0.03% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1,832 shares. Aviva Pcl has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $352,538 activity.