Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Raised Position in Novartis Ag (NVS) as Share Price Rose; Torray Upped Its Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) Position by $571,788

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 916,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 5.68 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546.14 million, up from 4.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 205,152 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 14/05/2018 – Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Spotlight 2018-2028: Roche Leads Industry Sponsors with the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by Novartis and Valeant Pharmaceuticals – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Times of India: GSK may sell Horlicks to fund Novartis deal; 06/03/2018 – Novartis’ Xolair® recommended in new global chronic urticaria guideline; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS M&A EXECUTIVE MADE COMMENT ON CALL EARLIER; 17/05/2018 – ROCHE, NOVARTIS PROBED BY FDA OVER HINDERING GENERICS: AWP; 10/05/2018 – Cohen was originally contracted to consult with Novartis on health-care policy issues, including ones related to Obamacare; 09/04/2018 – ? Novartis in $8.7bn bet […]; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 30/05/2018 – FDA expedites review of Novartis drug Promacta(R) for first-line severe aplastic anemia (SAA)

Torray Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 9,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 332,044 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15 million, up from 322,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 148,039 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s What’s Pushing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Even Lower Today – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Reasons Novartis Shareholders Aren’t Shaken – The Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Rolfe Adds 4 Stocks to Portfolio in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Novartis AG and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Novartis AG Investors (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 28,330 shares to 356,800 shares, valued at $26.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Hotels by 15,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,162 shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL).

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16,923 shares to 47,002 shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lonza Group Adr (LZAGY) by 18,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 651,045 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SS&C’s Black Diamond Wealth Platform Integrates with RIA in a Box’s MyRIACompliance Software to Provide Real-Time Updates – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SSNC) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: WLK, AVT, LOW, EL, SSNC – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Fell 16.8% in July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.