Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Raised Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stake; Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (CRBP) Shorts Down By 0.43%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) had a decrease of 0.43% in short interest. CRBP’s SI was 16.29 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.43% from 16.36M shares previously. With 884,400 avg volume, 18 days are for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s short sellers to cover CRBP’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 394,469 shares traded. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) has risen 25.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRBP News: 12/03/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals 2017 Loss $32.4M; 16/03/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals Adds Two Key Executives to Lead its Regulatory and CMC Operations; 12/03/2018 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports 2017 Financial Results and Provides Clinical Update; 18/04/2018 – Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. announces Update on Trade Marks and Patent; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Corbus Pharmaceuticals; 10/05/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRBP); 12/03/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals 2017 Loss/Shr 65c

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) stake by 4.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd acquired 135,861 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 3.12 million shares with $292.89M value, up from 2.98 million last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos now has $48.94B valuation. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $96.48. About 616,317 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 5,295 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund owns 10,042 shares. 258,500 are held by Gabelli Funds. Wallace Capital Mngmt Inc reported 2,451 shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation invested 5.82% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Secor Advisors LP has invested 0.71% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 10,510 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Co has 0.19% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 307,205 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,000 shares. 75,231 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.09% or 67,541 shares in its portfolio. Lafayette Invs, a Maryland-based fund reported 27,943 shares. Shelton Mgmt invested 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Hl Finance Services reported 5,272 shares.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company has market cap of $375.63 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. It currently has negative earnings.