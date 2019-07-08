Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Raised Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $116.94 Million as Market Value Rose; Coho Partners LTD Has Lowered Its Position in Aflac (AFL) by $40.15 Million

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 111.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 999,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.90M, up from 898,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.16. About 5.59 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Aflac Inc. (AFL) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 802,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.16 million shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.04 million, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Aflac Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 341,518 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Co owns 140,345 shares or 2.36% of their US portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 57,193 shares or 4.08% of the stock. Swedbank holds 10.23 million shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 4.72% or 30,000 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Interstate Bank & Trust owns 115,063 shares for 3.03% of their portfolio. Kemper Master Retirement Tru has invested 5.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr stated it has 18,289 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 17.98 million shares or 2.23% of the stock. Headinvest Lc holds 2.7% or 81,766 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 1.54% or 2.48 million shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc has 19,159 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Palestra Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bank & Trust Of The West owns 147,792 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Capital Guardian Trust stated it has 970,568 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 38,705 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $105.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,524 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $797.65M for 13.26 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 132,585 shares to 4.92 million shares, valued at $121.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 78,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. $99,659 worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was bought by Lloyd Karole. Another trade for 27,120 shares valued at $1.29 million was made by Koide Masatoshi on Monday, February 4.