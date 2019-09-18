Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Position in Toronto (TD) as Stock Value Rose; New York Times Co (NYT) Shareholder Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 39,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 5.96 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $349.11 million, down from 6.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 1.59M shares traded or 34.75% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 7.59M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.59 million, down from 10.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 1.82M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 01/05/2018 – Dozens of questions Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to ask President Trump were leaked to the New York Times and published on Monday; 06/03/2018 – Gary Cohn Is Resigning From The White House, According To New York Times — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Variety: Doug Morris’ New Label to Be Based in New York Times Building; 19/04/2018 – The Daily: Introducing `Caliphate,’ a New York Times Audio Series; 08/05/2018 – NYT: MOHAMMED HADI JOINS BIZDAY AS NEWS DIRECTOR; 03/05/2018 – President Donald Trump has asked the Pentagon to look into reducing American troops in South Korea, The New York Times reported on Thursday; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Subscription Revenue Rose 7.5%; 09/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of the President’s longtime attorney and confidant, Michael Cohen, the New York…; 06/05/2018 – Podcast transcript: New York Times journalist @AmyChozick talks about her book “Chasing Hillary” on Recode Media

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $15.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 5,370 shares to 74,335 shares, valued at $34.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 83,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.34 billion for 11.08 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 66.50 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.