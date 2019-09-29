Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Holding in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by $2.53 Million as Stock Value Declined; General Mls (GIS) Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Lowered Position by $2.43 Million

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 33,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 2.83 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214.44M, down from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.64. About 321,991 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 04/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP EDR.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.50 FROM C$3.20; 01/05/2018 – American Finance Trust, Inc. Announces New $415 Million Unsecured Credit Facility with BMO Harris Bank as Administrative Agent; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – BMO Financial Sees Deal Closing in 4Q; Terms Not Disclosed; 17/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP SPE.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 12/04/2018 – BMO NAMES CLAUDE GAGNON PRESIDENT FOR QUEBEC OPERATIONS; 30/05/2018 – BMO CHIEF RISK OFFICER SAYS DIGITAL BRINGS INDUSTRY CHALLENGES; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal’s quarterly earnings beat market expectations; 28/03/2018 – OREZONE GOLD CORP ORE.V : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1 FROM C$0.85; 12/03/2018 – BMO Financial Group Proxy Circular Now Available

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 46,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 527,240 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.69 million, down from 573,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 2.08M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 2.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.78 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.17B for 10.12 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual EPS reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.68% EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $15.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.13 million shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $405.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 71,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 886,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).