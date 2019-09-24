Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Stake in Hershey Co/The (HSY) as Share Value Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Bank Of Hawaii Raised Its Stake

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 12,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 95,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, up from 83,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 12.86M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Hershey Co/The (HSY) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 39,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 546,280 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.22 million, up from 506,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Hershey Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $153.31. About 793,328 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 10/04/2018 – “Hershey’s portfolio is over-exposed to slowing category consumption, intensifying competition, and rising cocoa prices,” the firm’s analyst writes; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Net $350.2M; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES IS ESTIMATED TO BE NEGLIGIBLE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – After 124 years, Hershey tries to be more than just a chocolate company (again); 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases ‘Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hershey is exploring a sale of British crisps brand Tyrrells – Sky News; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 04/05/2018 – DJ Hershey Co Cl B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 24/04/2018 – CNBC’S LAUREN HIRSCH: NOT JUST A CHOCOLATE COMPANY: HERSHEY PLOTS ITS FUTURE IN SNACKING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legacy Cap Prtnrs invested in 102,739 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Ltd reported 0.48% stake. Texas Yale holds 0.12% or 30,535 shares in its portfolio. South Street Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.48% or 29,545 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company LP invested in 22.49M shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). E&G Advsr LP holds 0.45% or 19,385 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Partnership holds 0.61% or 330,928 shares in its portfolio. Filament Limited Com has 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Great Lakes Ltd Llc stated it has 142,064 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 156,747 shares. Evanson Asset Limited holds 1.31% or 118,181 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 5,871 shares. Lederer Associates Counsel Ca has invested 1.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Paloma Prtnrs Management Com holds 1.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.59 million shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Cisco’s (CSCO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cisco Systems’ Stock Fell 15.5% Last Month – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,419 shares to 7,913 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) by 15,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,723 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 173,500 are owned by Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation. Hartford Fin Inc invested in 1,654 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa invested in 142,912 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 13,176 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital invested 0.08% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Plante Moran Advsrs Lc has 682 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 689,182 shares. Greenwood Ltd Liability, South Carolina-based fund reported 4,325 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 5,538 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Highlander Mgmt Lc invested in 75 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 261,053 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 45,555 shares. American Rech Communication holds 350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Murphy Cap owns 13,763 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Why All Pot Investors Should Pay Attention to ACB Stock Right Now – Profit Confidential” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS warms up to Hershey – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Michele Buck Announces New Leaders to Hershey Executive Team – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hershey Announces Expansion of Snack Bar Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hershey Announces Investments in Emerging Snacking Businesses – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO sold 6,000 shares worth $918,270.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $15.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 78,000 shares to 290,186 shares, valued at $24.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Descartes Systems Grp/The (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 14,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).