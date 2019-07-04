Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Increased Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Price Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Navellier & Associates Decreased Position by $368,460

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 234,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.71 million, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 207 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, down from 3,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/05/2018 – The Wrap: `The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ Gets Third Season on Amazon; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 22/05/2018 – Amazon’s Facial Recognition Fans Big Brother Fears; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will stream Thursday Night Football for the next two seasons; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in acquisition discussions with home shopping channel Evine – TechCrunch; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shaw Communications In (NYSE:SJR) by 83,930 shares to 8.65 million shares, valued at $180.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpp Plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 9,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,226 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evertec Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 51,680 shares to 70,769 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 34,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp. Plc Class A.

