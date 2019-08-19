Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Increased Position in Factset Research Systems (FDS) by $3.69 Million as Stock Price Rose; Xylem (XYL) Shareholder Credit Suisse Ag Has Decreased Holding by $3.70 Million as Shares Declined

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 14,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 73,696 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30 million, up from 58,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Factset Research Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $277.33. About 147,859 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q EPS $1.33; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – USD/TRY Rises Nearly 4% to Record High 4.8454 -FactSet; 28/03/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to 8-Year High of 10.2653 – Factset; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET REPORTS PLANNED DEPARTURE OF CFO; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Announces Planned Departure of Its Chief Fincl Officer; 01/05/2018 – FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2018; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Adj EPS $2.12; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Increases Div by 14%; 17/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8642 After UK Data, From 0.8630 Beforehand – Factset

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 46,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 418,687 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.10 million, down from 465,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 307,806 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advsr owns 237 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited has 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Whittier Trust has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 94 shares. Moreover, Hendershot Invests has 1.91% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 22,425 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 591,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.03% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Utah Retirement Systems reported 7,076 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.1% or 25,827 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Company has 2,035 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hartford Fin holds 0.01% or 75 shares in its portfolio. 71,935 were reported by Comerica Bank & Trust. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 7,800 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 0.04% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 155% – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FactSet Appoints New EVP, Global Head of Sales and Client Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “ACB Stock: Aurora Cannabis Stock Climbs Following Revenue Guidance – Profit Confidential” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “FactSet Falls on Future Fears – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpp Plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 9,662 shares to 20,226 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,780 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 4.80M shares to 7.18 million shares, valued at $80.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc by 305,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 969,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA).

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Xylem: A Climate Change Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xylem Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 34,698 shares. Greenwood Cap Associates Ltd Liability reported 0.14% stake. Halsey Assocs Ct reported 9,376 shares. United Fire Group Inc reported 0.07% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). First Manhattan Communication has invested 0.05% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Davenport Limited Liability Co accumulated 340,597 shares. Moreover, Proshare Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Whittier Tru reported 2,006 shares. 20,000 were reported by Bp Public Ltd. Headinvest Ltd Liability Company reported 2,595 shares. 438 were accumulated by Regions Fincl Corporation. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 41,952 shares. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 783 are owned by Assetmark.