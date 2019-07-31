Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Shaw Communications In (SJR) Position by $1.68 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Moon Capital Management Increases Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,765 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06B, up from 55,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $55.89. About 6.13M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shaw Communications In (SJR) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 83,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.65M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.14M, down from 8.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 492,216 shares traded or 29.89% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – VDP RELATED COST REDUCTIONS IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners; 13/03/2018 – RPT-GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 24,150 shares to 207,815 shares, valued at $36.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) by 135,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $138.72 million for 18.15 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of stock or 166,368 shares. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10 shares to 11,494 shares, valued at $928.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 1,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,057 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).