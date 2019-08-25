Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Position; Icf International (ICFI) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Icf International Inc (ICFI) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 78 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 72 sold and decreased their positions in Icf International Inc. The funds in our database now have: 16.41 million shares, down from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Icf International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 59 Increased: 50 New Position: 28.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) stake by 4.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 35,930 shares as Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)’s stock rose 4.48%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 709,074 shares with $91.32M value, down from 745,004 last quarter. Intl Flavors & Fragrances now has $11.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 1.54M shares traded or 38.93% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise has 240,414 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Group Llp holds 0% or 13,882 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 7,559 shares. 4,600 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Fairfield Bush reported 18,594 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 29,507 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 28,000 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 108 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Liability Com holds 0.68% or 24,240 shares. The New York-based Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 2.49 million shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 469,927 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 32,732 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 7,540 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) stake by 155,135 shares to 821,758 valued at $87.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) stake by 22,889 shares and now owns 1.89 million shares. Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances has $16800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $139.17’s average target is 30.68% above currents $106.5 stock price. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 8. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Thursday, August 8. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $151 target in Thursday, March 21 report. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of IFF in report on Wednesday, August 7 to “Overweight” rating.

Mcclain Value Management Llc holds 3.47% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. for 33,309 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 99,400 shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Falcon Point Capital Llc has 2.06% invested in the company for 49,689 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.59% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 407,363 shares.

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The firm researches, collects, and analyses critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; provides assessment and advisory services on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges; and designs, develops, and manages plans, frameworks, programs, and tools that are principal to its clientsÂ’ business performance. It has a 24.42 P/E ratio. It also identifies, defines, and implements technology systems and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies designed to match its clientsÂ’ business context; and informs and engages its clientsÂ’ constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and enterprise training and communications programs.

The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 158,481 shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500.