Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by $91.93 Million as Market Value Declined; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Freestone Capital Holdings Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 369,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.69M, down from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.88. About 584,674 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 86.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 18,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,738 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258,000, down from 20,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.93. About 3.03M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s: Celgene’s Accelerated Share Repurchase Credit Negative; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 07/04/2018 – #4 In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 9.38 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 14,717 shares to 67,807 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 136,350 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $188.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 92,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 929,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN).