Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stake By $3.04 Million; Wellington Management Group Llp Has Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Position By $12.96 Million

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 1.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd acquired 22,889 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 1.89 million shares with $251.55 million value, up from 1.87M last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $25.28B valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.61. About 514,618 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 0.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 308,461 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 75.29 million shares with $3.20 billion value, down from 75.60M last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $189.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75M shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS,INCLUDE SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION,AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer Biosimilar RETACRIT (Epoetin Alfa-Epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO PACT WITH PFIZER LEADS TO CREATION OF A SHELF-STABLE; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) stake by 38,705 shares to 1.02M valued at $105.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intercontinental Hotels stake by 15,136 shares and now owns 30,162 shares. Willis Towers Watson Plc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verisk Analytics has $15500 highest and $106 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is -17.00% below currents $154.61 stock price. Verisk Analytics had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. UBS maintained Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Sell” rating and $111 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Lc stated it has 1,678 shares. Moreover, Farmers Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 124 shares. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 3,948 shares. Advisor Ptnrs invested in 0.03% or 1,673 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0.02% or 161,587 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% or 17,100 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De has 0.03% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Argent holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1,832 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 64 shares. 1.17M were accumulated by Champlain Prns Ltd Co. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 80 shares or 0% of the stock. Newfocus Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.11% or 1,641 shares. Triple Frond Prtn Ltd Co has 104,718 shares. 540 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry (Ca). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 1,000 shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN) stake by 47,100 shares to 207,460 valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Boise Cascade Co Del (NYSE:BCC) stake by 14,291 shares and now owns 856,681 shares. Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 71,194 shares. Inr Advisory Serv Llc invested in 79 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Lc has 0.5% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa invested in 0.24% or 32,858 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 231,890 shares in its portfolio. Inv Management Of Virginia reported 0.79% stake. Botty Invsts Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 19,471 shares. 165,119 were reported by Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication accumulated 104.41M shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.75% or 729,631 shares. Central Bancorp Co holds 34,444 shares. Atwood Palmer accumulated 22,246 shares. Comml Bank Of The West holds 0.76% or 153,751 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Lp has 305,185 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Chase Invest Counsel Corp accumulated 9,327 shares.