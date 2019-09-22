Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holding; Last Week Raytheon Company (RTN) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 8.86% above currents $194.93 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. As per Monday, September 16, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by Vertical Research on Tuesday, June 11. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. UBS maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Friday, September 13. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $21500 target. See Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) latest ratings:

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) stake by 6.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd acquired 214,772 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 3.33M shares with $332.53M value, up from 3.12M last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos now has $51.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $100.9. About 2.10 million shares traded or 36.90% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Associates has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 12,092 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 35,152 shares. Cognios Cap Limited accumulated 0.8% or 20,996 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.2% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Research reported 0.13% stake. Architects holds 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 132 shares. Personal Capital invested in 0% or 2,212 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 15 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Scotia Capital Inc holds 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 36,454 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 5.28 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 2.02M shares. Lau Assocs Limited Co has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Howland Mgmt Ltd has 8,772 shares.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 1.70M shares to 1.66M valued at $78.27 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) stake by 62,437 shares and now owns 9.69 million shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is -1.56% below currents $100.9 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold Raytheon Company shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 724,995 are held by Neuberger Berman Group Lc. Homrich & Berg reported 5,156 shares. Legacy Prtn holds 0.66% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 8,554 shares. Barnett & Com holds 0.05% or 460 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Boston Prtn owns 264 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Company holds 2,391 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests reported 133 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 114,063 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,250 shares. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.01% or 14,500 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 4,837 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa reported 2,661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei invested in 216,379 shares.