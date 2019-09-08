Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Cia Cervecerias Uni (CCU) Position; Long Pond Capital LP Upped Hyatt Hotels (H) Position by $122.32 Million

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 215.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 1.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The hedge fund held 2.49M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.47M, up from 788,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.62. About 616,711 shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 02/05/2018 – HYATT 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 33C; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CFCRE 2016-C4; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels Raises 2018 View To Net $495M-Net $553M; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore Opens as the First Hyatt Centric Hotel in India; 07/05/2018 – HYATT TO BUY BACK 2.13M CL B SHRS FROM KAREN PRITZKER TRUST; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt to open first Grand Hyatt in Greece in third quarter; 27/04/2018 – Hyatt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cia Cervecerias Uni (CCU) by 43.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 499,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.40% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.74 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cia Cervecerias Uni for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 310,905 shares traded or 33.75% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) has risen 3.36% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CCU News: 09/05/2018 – CCU 1Q NET INCOME CLP56.75B; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 91,173 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $286.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 38,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold CCU shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 30.88 million shares or 6.62% more from 28.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw stated it has 57,815 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs Group reported 0% of its portfolio in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Gramercy Funds Management Limited Liability has 162,000 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 440 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Massachusetts Ser Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Everett Harris & Ca accumulated 0.03% or 37,769 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com reported 2,611 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc stated it has 241 shares. Aperio Grp Lc holds 0.07% or 560,587 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Com has 0.01% invested in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 353,746 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 39,530 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc owns 137,275 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold H shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 1.98% more from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security And Mgmt Inc reported 0.55% stake. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.12% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Burney stated it has 16,846 shares. Synovus invested in 30 shares. Bluemountain Capital Lc invested 0.03% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Carroll Fincl Associates holds 58 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). United Service Automobile Association owns 31,416 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Park Avenue Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) or 2,973 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 3,825 shares. Pnc Services Inc has 0% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 475,646 shares. Connable Office Inc invested in 12,450 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 7,600 were reported by Numerixs Tech Inc.