Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Aptargroup (ATR) Stake; Heitman Real Estate Securities Raised Its Taubman Centers (TCO) Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Taubman Centers Inc (TCO) stake by 18.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc acquired 84,349 shares as Taubman Centers Inc (TCO)’s stock declined 19.89%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 533,994 shares with $28.24 million value, up from 449,645 last quarter. Taubman Centers Inc now has $2.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 225,330 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 31/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS URGES TAUBMAN BOARD TO CALL THE VOTE; 27/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC SAYS ROBERT AND WILLIAM TAUBMAN FORFEITED A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF THEIR BASE SALARY IN 2017; 26/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS URGENT ACTION NEEDED AT TAUBMAN; 01/05/2018 – Top-tier mall owners like Simon and Taubman are seeing strong rents despite a wave of stores closures. There’s still a steady demand from tenants to be in their properties, they said; 31/05/2018 – Taubman Centers Delays Shareholder Vote Count at the Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS REAFFIRMS YR AFFO/SHR FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers 1Q Net $34.6M; 26/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS SENT LETTER TO TAUBMAN CENTERS SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING ITS NOMINATION OF JONATHAN LITT FOR ELECTION TO TAUBMAN BOARD; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC TCO.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.56 TO $3.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 21/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – RECOMMENDS THAT SPECIAL COMMITTEE BE FORMED TO DEVELOP PLAN FOR ELIMINATION OF DUAL-CLASS VOTING STRUCTURE IN TAUBMAN CENTERS

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Aptargroup Inc (ATR) stake by 23.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd acquired 155,135 shares as Aptargroup Inc (ATR)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 821,758 shares with $87.43M value, up from 666,623 last quarter. Aptargroup Inc now has $7.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $122.22. About 183,744 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Among 2 analysts covering Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Taubman Centers has $64 highest and $45 lowest target. $54.50’s average target is 39.56% above currents $39.05 stock price. Taubman Centers had 4 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TCO in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $195,550 activity. Shares for $195,550 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J.

More notable recent Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Taubman Centers, Inc.’s (NYSE:TCO) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How To Look At Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) stake by 79,624 shares to 1.63 million valued at $38.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 8,480 shares and now owns 144,745 shares. Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold TCO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 56.61 million shares or 2.61% less from 58.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). State Street accumulated 2.76 million shares. Honeywell International reported 37,770 shares. 320 are held by Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg stated it has 38,152 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru holds 8.99M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% stake. The Australia-based Amp Ltd has invested 0.4% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Piedmont Advsrs holds 6,020 shares. Invesco has 0% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 41,166 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 32,503 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kempen Mngmt Nv invested in 0.03% or 5,600 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated accumulated 1.04M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Qs Investors has 3,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 0.02% or 25,575 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,878 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd reported 1.37% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Td Asset has invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 8 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Com has 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Stewart And Patten Limited reported 2,400 shares stake. Blackrock reported 5.61M shares. Moreover, Thompson Investment has 0.04% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 1,950 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 3,500 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.09% or 16,900 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 918 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc reported 15,481 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased Toronto (NYSE:TD) stake by 76,599 shares to 6.00 million valued at $325.91 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) stake by 28,330 shares and now owns 356,800 shares. Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) was reduced too.