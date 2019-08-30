Mawer Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by $2.88 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Regal Investment Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by $607,512 as Stock Declined

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 122,888 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 113,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $59.82. About 34,346 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 55,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 4.14 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217.19 million, down from 4.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $53.39. About 6,516 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/03/2018 – Improving US Household and Business Fundamentals Point to Higher US Sales Ahead: Scotiabank Economics; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES TO SALES PRACTICES IN WAKE OF FCAC INVESTIGATION; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING 2882.TW SAYS ITS BANKING AND INSURANCE UNITS SCRAP PLAN TO BUY 100 PCT STAKE IN MALAYSIA’S THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BERHAD; 23/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TAKES `MULTI-PRONGED PROCESS’ ON TACKLING CYBER RISK; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank 2Q Net C$2.18B; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO REITERATES OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE VOLUME GROWTH

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:MO) by 60,023 shares to 400 shares, valued at $23,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (Call) (NYSE:PFE) by 89,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Vermont-based Clean Yield has invested 0.09% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Garrison Bradford & Assocs Incorporated reported 3,400 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership holds 0.32% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 48,883 shares. The Wisconsin-based Natl Service Inc Wi has invested 1.5% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 604 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss, Illinois-based fund reported 17,099 shares. Agf Invs has invested 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Baxter Bros reported 0.22% stake. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 527,738 shares. Corporation has 0.34% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson reported 0.16% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 14,134 were reported by Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated. Amg Funds Llc reported 13,662 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Scotia invested in 93,797 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Van Strum Towne reported 46,898 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings.

