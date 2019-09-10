Mawer Investment Management LTD Decreased Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Position by $2.88 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Shares Rose, Banc Funds Co Lifted Position by $446,555

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 14,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 844,793 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.43M, up from 830,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 59,153 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 55,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 4.14 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217.19M, down from 4.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.41. About 517,673 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WAITING TO RECEIVE INDIVIDUAL REPORT FROM FCAC; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK `CONFIDENT’ IN PROTECTING CLIENTS FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 08/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK RAISES 5YR FIXED MORTGAGE POSTED RATE 20BPS TO 5.34%; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO EXPECTS EARNINGS MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE IN 2H ’18; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank 2Q Net C$2.18B; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: McGuckin to Attend to an Illness in His Family; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘GUARDEDLY OPTIMISTIC’ OF NAFTA AGREEMENT

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,753 shares to 594,485 shares, valued at $108.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 92,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 929,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Stock Your Top Bank Pick for 2020? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.ca published: “These Quality Canadian Stocks Are Trading at 52-Week Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks That Could Soar in 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.62B for 10.19 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbtx Inc. by 39,207 shares to 32,093 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 47,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,625 shares, and cut its stake in Sbt Bancorp Inc. (SBTB).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $29,972 activity. The insider REEDER JOE bought 867 shares worth $29,972.