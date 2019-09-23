Mawer Investment Management LTD Cut Its Aon Plc (AON) Position as Stock Price Rose; Deutsche Bank Ag Cut Its Position in Avnet (AVT) as Stock Price Declined

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 248,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 5.94M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15B, down from 6.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 1.77 million shares traded or 135.91% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 45.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag analyzed 159,829 shares as the company's stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 189,838 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59 million, down from 349,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 1.76 million shares traded or 139.21% up from the average. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500.

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 36.89% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AVT’s profit will be $67.36 million for 16.65 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Avnet & Trusted Objects to Offer Comprehensive IoT Solutions – Nasdaq" on September 11, 2019

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 13, 2019

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.26 million for 33.74 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.