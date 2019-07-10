Mawer Investment Management LTD Cut By $4.03 Million Its Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Position; Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Shorts Increased By 5.1%

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) stake by 3.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 38,705 shares as Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 1.02 million shares with $105.78M value, down from 1.06M last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co/The now has $286.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $114.31. About 1.51 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMAO) had an increase of 5.1% in short interest. FMAO’s SI was 263,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.1% from 251,000 shares previously. With 14,100 avg volume, 19 days are for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMAO)’s short sellers to cover FMAO’s short positions. The SI to Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc’s float is 3.19%. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 1,288 shares traded. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) has declined 25.34% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FMAO News: 16/03/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Bncp Raises Dividend to 13c; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 26/03/2018 – FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP TO BUY BANK OF RIO VISTA; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Trade Group Asks China Not to Target U.S. Farmers and Agricultural Products: Document; 19/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Bncp 1Q EPS 41c; 23/03/2018 – EPA: Administrator Pruitt Meets with More Than 400 Farmers and Ranchers from Five States During National Agriculture Week; 18/05/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Declares Second-Quarter Cash Dividend of $23 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp: Progress on Year-Round E15 Could Help ND Farmers and Biofuel Producers, but Improper Refinery Waivers; 05/04/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Warner & Kaine Statement on Threat President Trump’s Trade War Would Pose to Virginia Farmers & Families; 16/03/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Declares 2018 First-Quarter Cash Dividend

More notable recent Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Ranked in Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts List by American Banker Magazine for Third Straight Year – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 148% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Declares 2019 Second-Quarter Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Newly Designed Decatur, Indiana Office Now Open – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “F&M Bank Announces the Purchase of Property for its 31st Office to be located in Fort Wayne, Indiana – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 1.61 million shares or 0.08% more from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,774 are held by Bank Of Mellon. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P owns 23,490 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 13,988 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) for 8,612 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 9,600 shares stake. Citigroup stated it has 2,472 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited owns 1,396 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 13,786 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO). Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 32,401 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,408 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO). Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 7,180 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 11,406 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company has market cap of $319.27 million. The firm offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It has a 19.56 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Botty Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bbva Compass Bancorporation owns 182,906 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 12,833 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Lazard Asset Management Limited Company has invested 1.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bennicas Associate has invested 13.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 2,751 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 1.57 million shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. New Vernon Invest Management Ltd reported 1.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 26,376 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt holds 0.31% or 23,046 shares in its portfolio. Provident Invest Mngmt holds 0.12% or 7,116 shares in its portfolio. Clarkston Capital Partners Ltd Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 527,907 shares. Community Financial Bank Na stated it has 1.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Riverbridge Lc holds 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 18,989 shares. Regions holds 1.26% or 1.05 million shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G reaches for the sun in trademark application – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, January 24. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, March 29. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $111 target. Wells Fargo maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Thursday, February 21. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $91 target. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, April 8.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.96 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000. Coombe Gary A sold $845,100 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. Shares for $1.81 million were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was made by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90 million.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 90,297 shares to 1.27M valued at $155.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Allergan Plc stake by 13,530 shares and now owns 165,704 shares. Linde Plc was raised too.