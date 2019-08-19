Mawer Investment Management LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Rogers Communications In (RCI); Grainger W W (GWW) Holder Nuwave Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications In (RCI) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 32,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 4.17 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.39M, up from 4.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communications In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 124,253 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 86.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 1,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66,000, down from 1,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $6.78 during the last trading session, reaching $276.04. About 162,987 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3,076 shares to 4,418 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 6,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 earnings per share, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.03 million for 15.37 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 513,817 shares to 2.99 million shares, valued at $176.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 295,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67M shares, and cut its stake in Wpp Plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY).

