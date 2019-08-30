Mawer Investment Management LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Blackrock (BLK); Hills Bank & Trust Company Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Has Decreased as Shares Rose

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 19,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 343,306 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.72M, up from 323,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $8.2 during the last trading session, reaching $422.04. About 675,311 shares traded or 24.91% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK – RECENT INVESTOR BEHAVIOR SUGGESTS MONEY ROTATION OUT OF TRADITIONAL ACTIVE FUNDS TO CONTINUE, PRESENTING SIGNIFICANTOPPORTUNITY FOR ETFS; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK BLK.N , SOROS INTERESTED IN BUYING INTO IPO OF DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE ASSET MANAGEMENT UNIT DWS; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Rating To Vrdps Issued By Blackrock New Jersey Municipal Income Trust; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2016 Revenue to $12.26 Billion From $11.16 Billion; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Add Three Executives as Independent Directors; 24/05/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Statement re Privacy Policy

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $121.18. About 4.69M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 17,906 shares to 17,425 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 40,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 17,697 shares to 42,008 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

