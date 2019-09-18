Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

We are contrasting Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ur-Energy Inc. 1 5.86 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Maverix Metals Inc. and Ur-Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ur-Energy Inc. 0.00% -12.3% -6.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.87% of Maverix Metals Inc. shares and 22.1% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares. Insiders owned 85.59% of Maverix Metals Inc. shares. Competitively, Ur-Energy Inc. has 55.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maverix Metals Inc. 14.36% 10.23% 25.26% 33.49% 85.5% 45.95% Ur-Energy Inc. 4.05% -36.24% -31.63% -18.42% -23.96% -8.75%

For the past year Maverix Metals Inc. has 45.95% stronger performance while Ur-Energy Inc. has -8.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Maverix Metals Inc. beats Ur-Energy Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

UR-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.