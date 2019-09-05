Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Maverix Metals Inc. and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.87% of Maverix Metals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.01% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 85.59% are Maverix Metals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 30.91% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maverix Metals Inc. 14.36% 10.23% 25.26% 33.49% 85.5% 45.95% Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. -6.44% -13.46% -14.29% -23.08% -64% -37.35%

For the past year Maverix Metals Inc. has 45.95% stronger performance while Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. has -37.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Maverix Metals Inc. beats Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. on 2 of the 2 factors.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.