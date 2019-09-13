Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cameco Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.18 51.34

Table 1 demonstrates Maverix Metals Inc. and Cameco Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Maverix Metals Inc. and Cameco Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cameco Corporation 0.00% 3% 1.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Maverix Metals Inc. and Cameco Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.87% and 70.1%. About 85.59% of Maverix Metals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Cameco Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maverix Metals Inc. 14.36% 10.23% 25.26% 33.49% 85.5% 45.95% Cameco Corporation -7.45% -14.59% -15.61% -23.67% -13.63% -19.03%

For the past year Maverix Metals Inc. has 45.95% stronger performance while Cameco Corporation has -19.03% weaker performance.

Summary

Cameco Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Maverix Metals Inc.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. It operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the McArthur River/Key Lake, Cigar Lake, and Rabbit Lake properties located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The NUKEM segment trades in uranium and uranium-related products. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.