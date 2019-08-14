Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) EPS Estimated At $0.02; Shorts at ACORN ENERGY (ACFN) Lowered By 60.94%

ACORN ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:ACFN) had a decrease of 60.94% in short interest. ACFN’s SI was 5,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 60.94% from 12,800 shares previously. The stock increased 36.80% or $0.0736 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2736. About 11,332 shares traded. Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 22.T_MMX’s profit would be $2.16 million giving it 79.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Maverix Metals Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 7,105 shares traded. Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Acorn Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.86 million. It operates in two divisions, Power Generation and Corrosion Protection (CP). It currently has negative earnings. The PG segment develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and compressors, as well as other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $687.63 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It has a 254.8 P/E ratio. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.