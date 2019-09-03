Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Piedmont Lithium Limited 10 -14481.52 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Maverix Metals Inc. and Piedmont Lithium Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Piedmont Lithium Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Maverix Metals Inc. and Piedmont Lithium Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0.87% and 0.01% respectively. Insiders held 85.59% of Maverix Metals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maverix Metals Inc. 14.36% 10.23% 25.26% 33.49% 85.5% 45.95% Piedmont Lithium Limited -1.75% -16.55% -1.75% 32.97% -30.39% 62.68%

For the past year Maverix Metals Inc. was less bullish than Piedmont Lithium Limited.