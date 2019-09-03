Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|10
|-14481.52
|N/A
|-1.70
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Maverix Metals Inc. and Piedmont Lithium Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Maverix Metals Inc. and Piedmont Lithium Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0.87% and 0.01% respectively. Insiders held 85.59% of Maverix Metals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|14.36%
|10.23%
|25.26%
|33.49%
|85.5%
|45.95%
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|-1.75%
|-16.55%
|-1.75%
|32.97%
|-30.39%
|62.68%
For the past year Maverix Metals Inc. was less bullish than Piedmont Lithium Limited.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.