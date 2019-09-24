Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Natural Resource Partners L.P. 36 1.44 N/A 4.98 5.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Maverix Metals Inc. and Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.87% of Maverix Metals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.6% of Natural Resource Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Maverix Metals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 85.59%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 15.7% of Natural Resource Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maverix Metals Inc. 14.36% 10.23% 25.26% 33.49% 85.5% 45.95% Natural Resource Partners L.P. -11.35% -18.45% -27.35% -20.75% -3.94% -20.87%

For the past year Maverix Metals Inc. has 45.95% stronger performance while Natural Resource Partners L.P. has -20.87% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Natural Resource Partners L.P. beats Maverix Metals Inc.