Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|36
|1.44
|N/A
|4.98
|5.95
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Maverix Metals Inc. and Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0.87% of Maverix Metals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.6% of Natural Resource Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Maverix Metals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 85.59%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 15.7% of Natural Resource Partners L.P. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|14.36%
|10.23%
|25.26%
|33.49%
|85.5%
|45.95%
|Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|-11.35%
|-18.45%
|-27.35%
|-20.75%
|-3.94%
|-20.87%
For the past year Maverix Metals Inc. has 45.95% stronger performance while Natural Resource Partners L.P. has -20.87% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Natural Resource Partners L.P. beats Maverix Metals Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.