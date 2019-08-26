Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Industrial Metals & Minerals company, Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Maverix Metals Inc. has 0.87% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Maverix Metals Inc. has 85.59% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Maverix Metals Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|22.91%
|43.41%
|10.63%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Maverix Metals Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|N/A
|5
|0.00
|Industry Average
|356.49M
|1.56B
|23.17
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Maverix Metals Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.50
|1.57
|2.49
The potential upside of the peers is 109.27%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Maverix Metals Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|14.36%
|10.23%
|25.26%
|33.49%
|85.5%
|45.95%
|Industry Average
|6.72%
|13.97%
|15.44%
|14.55%
|14.25%
|25.73%
For the past year Maverix Metals Inc. has stronger performance than Maverix Metals Inc.’s rivals.
Dividends
Maverix Metals Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Maverix Metals Inc.’s rivals beat Maverix Metals Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
