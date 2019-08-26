Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Industrial Metals & Minerals company, Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Maverix Metals Inc. has 0.87% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Maverix Metals Inc. has 85.59% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Maverix Metals Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Maverix Metals Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Maverix Metals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.57 2.49

The potential upside of the peers is 109.27%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Maverix Metals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maverix Metals Inc. 14.36% 10.23% 25.26% 33.49% 85.5% 45.95% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Maverix Metals Inc. has stronger performance than Maverix Metals Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Maverix Metals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Maverix Metals Inc.’s rivals beat Maverix Metals Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.