Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) Analysts See $0.02 EPS; 111 – American Depositary Shares (YI) Sellers Decreased By 1.91% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 22.T_MMX’s profit would be $2.16 million giving it 80.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Maverix Metals Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 11,074 shares traded. Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

111 Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:YI) had a decrease of 1.91% in short interest. YI’s SI was 36,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.91% from 36,700 shares previously. With 27,200 avg volume, 1 days are for 111 Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:YI)’s short sellers to cover YI’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.0371 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 2,024 shares traded. 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vietnam confirms China ship leaves exclusive economic zone – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stocks Rebound as China Stabilizes Currency – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News For Aug 6, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “China will not use yuan as tool to cope with trade disputes – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Index Futures Rebound as China Arrests Yuan Plunge – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

111, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $282.54 million. The firm sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers a suite of cloud solutions and Internet software services, including the provision of access to business applications and service modules, such as customer relationship management, supply chain management, online medical consultation, e-prescriptions, digital contract sales organization, and precision marketing.