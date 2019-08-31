Maverick Capital LTD Upped Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake by $28.00 Million; Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Value Declined While Sterling Investment Management Raised Position by $1.39 Million

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 166.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 35,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 57,034 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 21,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – WERE UNABLE TO ESTABLISH ANY THAT OF THOSE INTERVIEWED KNEW THAT LAUER HAD ENGAGED IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH OTHER EMPLOYEES; 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 03/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: BREAKING: NBC News corrects its story, says Michael Cohen was NOT actually wiretapped; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 12/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Federal investigators have requested all communications between two top execs. at American Media Inc. –…; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Video Replacement Rate, a key cable ratio, weakens through Q3 2017; 21/05/2018 – Consumers may love to hate their cable companies, but Comcast is betting its new retail stores with giant video screens and comfy couches will help strengthen its connection to customers; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 39.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 466,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.17M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 2.07 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,896 shares to 13,639 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,105 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 89,111 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated accumulated 159,798 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt has invested 2.48% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings reported 1.82M shares stake. Affinity Inv Advsr accumulated 1.19% or 145,540 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Chemung Canal stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Comgest Glob Invsts Sas stated it has 198,200 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.56% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Wesbanco Savings Bank Incorporated invested in 37,231 shares. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Company has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 1.74M were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group has 0.32% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc has 40,628 shares. Bluespruce Limited Partnership accumulated 3.32 million shares.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 52,630 shares to 13,130 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 40,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,970 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.