Maverick Capital LTD Upped British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Stake by $5.94 Million as Stock Price Declined; Lpl Financial Has Increased Stake in Grainger W W (GWW)

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 5,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 22,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, up from 17,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $272.58. About 166,842 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500.

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 144,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The hedge fund held 2.31 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32 million, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 634,704 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 4,352 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $702,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,198 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Llc has invested 0.47% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Renaissance Lc holds 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 114,700 shares. Victory Mngmt has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.06% or 96,411 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 18,026 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 49,931 are held by Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Co. Fayez Sarofim & owns 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 678 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 0.04% or 6,434 shares in its portfolio. First Advsr LP holds 45,874 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0.52% or 720,981 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust holds 0.04% or 1,155 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Co owns 38,283 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 22,098 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Llc Il owns 3,472 shares.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 40,979 shares to 33,970 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 89,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,560 shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).