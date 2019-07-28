Maverick Capital LTD Trimmed Target (TGT) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Rothschild Investment Cut Position by $1.10 Million

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 85.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 227,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,611 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 267,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 5.01 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 4,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,855 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10 million, down from 51,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 938,793 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86 million for 13.52 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy Upgraded by Wall Street – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 45% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Target Is a Dividend Investor’s Dream – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 31,840 shares to 320,360 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 70,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES).

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7,001 shares to 22,608 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB) by 12,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icm Asset Mngmt Incorporated Wa invested in 1,725 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 815 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,264 shares. Moreover, Cohen Cap Mgmt has 5.13% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 77,685 shares. Accredited Investors Inc holds 0.06% or 1,159 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Communication Limited Liability Com invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated invested in 3.21% or 110,648 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank holds 4,414 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 784 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc has invested 0.32% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Shelton Capital has 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1,470 shares stake. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 20,907 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oppenheimer likes Millendo Therapeutics in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.