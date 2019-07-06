Maverick Capital LTD Trimmed Its Macys (M) Holding by $5.33 Million; Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Lowered Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Holding by $5.29 Million

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 100,429 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 37.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 221,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 376,990 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06M, down from 598,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 5.79M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5; 05/04/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location (PHOTOS); 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 16/05/2018 – Cramer praises Macy’s CEO Gennette for shaking up the embattled department store chain; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMDB 2017-C5; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S LAUNCHES NEW APP, IN-STORE TECHNOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – PAULA A. PRICE TO JOIN MACY’S, AS CFO; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price as CFO to Replace Retiring Karen Hoguet; 13/04/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Launches a Review of Its $500 Million U.S. Media Business; 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 191,420 shares to 375,580 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 23,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.09M for 11.79 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc holds 626,509 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Westchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 456,729 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Lpl Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 600 shares. 86,340 are owned by Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Cls Investments Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 3,923 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp owns 2,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Ser Grp Inc Incorporated Inc invested in 0% or 41,225 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Envestnet Asset owns 62,207 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 15,732 shares. Robinson Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 61,950 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

