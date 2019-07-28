Maverick Capital LTD Trimmed Its Cadence Design System (CDNS) Holding as Stock Rose; Connors Investor Services Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Upped by $785,054

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 26,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 97,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, down from 123,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 1.95 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 62.93% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 Cadence Minerals Says Macarthur Finds Cobalt, Nickel at Australia Project; 06/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals Says Portfolio Company Acquired Stakes in South Australia Projects; 03/05/2018 – Cadence Shortens Automotive Verification Closure with New Verification IP for UFS 3.0, CoaxPress, and HyperRAM; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Cadence Innovus Implementation System Speeds Development of New Realtek DTV SoC Solution; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.055 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Rev $2.055B-$2.085B; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 13,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,950 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, up from 190,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Cadence (CDNS) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cadence Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Webcast – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $8.42 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider SHOVEN JOHN B sold $2.50 million. TAN LIP BU sold $4.81 million worth of stock.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 108,280 shares to 546,890 shares, valued at $13.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 209,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,830 shares, and has risen its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S & P 500 Index (SPY) by 30,198 shares to 176,850 shares, valued at $49.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 13,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,763 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR).

