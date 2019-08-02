Maverick Capital LTD Trimmed Holding in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) as Stock Price Declined; Shareholder Contrarian Capital Management Upped Gerdau S A (GGB) Holding

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 26394.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 19.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 19.77 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.70 million, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 485,556 shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 RATING TO CMC’S PROPOSED NOTES; ALL OTHER RATINGS REMAIN ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR AZEVEDO SAYS POTENTIAL SYSTEMIC RISKS OF REACTIONS TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS ARE WORRYING; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS CHILE REGULATOR APPROVED SALE OF ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 12,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 13,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $9.27 during the last trading session, reaching $470.87. About 15,603 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Call) by 8.27 million shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa stated it has 109,580 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 67,135 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 26,544 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com invested in 0% or 2 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Utd Service Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 1,948 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 174 shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). State Street reported 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 2,514 are held by Bokf Na. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd reported 54,700 shares. Fmr Limited holds 0% or 11,681 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Llc owns 387 shares. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 33,606 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gru Pcl holds 0% or 6,157 shares.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 123,570 shares to 4.38 million shares, valued at $102.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 196,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).