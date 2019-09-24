Maverick Capital LTD Stake in Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Has Trimmed as Valuation Declined; Diageo P L C (DEO) Holder Usca Ria Has Decreased Its Holding

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) by 25.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 108,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The hedge fund held 318,070 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91M, down from 426,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.09. About 464,771 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 26/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Scarlett May EVP and General Counsel; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 05/03/2018 UK: WAITROSE RECALLS WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE; 16/05/2018 – Two Cheesecake Factory Employees Are Out After Trump Hat Remarks; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – NOW EXPECTS AS MANY AS FOUR RESTAURANTS TO OPEN INTERNATIONALLY UNDER LICENSING AGREEMENTS IN FISCAL 2018; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Keith Carango President of Bakery Unit; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of JPMCC 2017-JP5; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – APPOINTMENT OF SCARLETT MAY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY OF COMPANY

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 32.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 4,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 10,066 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, down from 15,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $161.98. About 318,030 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold CAKE shares while 85 reduced holdings.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $203,685 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by MINDEL LAURENCE B, worth $97,589.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $6.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 538,260 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 42,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MERC).

Analysts await The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 11.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CAKE’s profit will be $24.54 million for 18.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.93% negative EPS growth.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $985.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,671 shares to 27,012 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset Invt Grade Def (IGI) by 15,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

