Maverick Capital LTD Raised Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) as Stock Price Declined; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Valuation Rose While Skytop Capital Management Boosted Holding by $2.32 Million

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 179.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 104,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 163,410 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75 million, up from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 314,590 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 330,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 818,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 532,189 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 252,405 shares to 652,270 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 21,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,090 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,121 were reported by Rampart Investment Management Limited Liability. Jnba Financial reported 18 shares stake. Pinebridge Lp reported 404 shares stake. Amica Mutual Insur reported 26,340 shares. First Republic Invest Incorporated holds 31,069 shares. California-based Blume Capital Mngmt has invested 0.66% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Country Club Trust Company Na stated it has 6,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1,503 were reported by Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada. New York-based S Muoio & Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.19% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2.70 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communication Limited has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 23,600 shares. Dupont Management Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 20,046 shares. Moreover, Cap Guardian Tru has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America holds 541 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 3 Amazing Stocks Hitting New 52-Week Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Molson Coors Brewing Company’s (NYSE:TAP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.ca published: “The Marijuana Hype Is Over: What Companies Are Left Standing? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big gains seen for Molson Coors – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Hexo Stock Remains Attractive Despite Revenue Miss – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Asset Managementâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on February 21, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.