Maverick Capital LTD Raised Position in El Pollo Loco Hldgs (LOCO) by $2.49 Million; As Travelcenters Of Amer (TA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Decreased Position by $826,448

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Travelcenters Of Amer Llc (TA) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 206,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 227,258 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $934,000, down from 433,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Travelcenters Of Amer Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 29,977 shares traded. TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSE:TA) has risen 10.15% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TA News: 07/05/2018 – TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.58 BLN VS $1.39 BLN; 13/04/2018 – TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC – COMDATA HAS THIRTY DAYS FROM DATE OF ORDER TO FILE A NOTICE OF APPEAL IN LITIGATION; 14/03/2018 – TravelCenters at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 03/04/2018 – TA Truck Service® Launches Certified Used Truck and Certified Used Trailer lnspections; 16/03/2018 – Travelcenters of America Names Andrew J. Rebholz as Managing Director; 23/04/2018 – DJ TravelCenters of America LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TA); 18/04/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Announces 2018 National Buffalo Wing Festival Sponsorship; 13/04/2018 – Final Order and Judgment Issued for TravelCenters of America LLC in Comdata Litigation; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to ‘Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of Honor

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (LOCO) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 191,420 shares as the company's stock declined 22.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 375,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, up from 184,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 214,699 shares traded. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has risen 14.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "TravelCenters Posts First-Quarter Loss Despite Rising Fuel Volumes, Revenues – Benzinga" on May 07, 2019

Analysts await TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 440.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. TA’s profit will be $7.06M for 5.28 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by TravelCenters of America LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -147.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold TA shares while 23 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.71 million shares or 6.11% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. 51,953 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Boston has invested 0% of its portfolio in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Perritt Cap owns 358,060 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 10,482 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 17,927 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). 145,512 are held by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Hanson Doremus Inv holds 41,505 shares. Blackrock owns 55,629 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Menta Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,160 shares. Nantahala Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 724,401 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 4,850 shares.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 273,852 shares to 46,828 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 49,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,010 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).