Maverick Capital LTD Position in Sony (SNE) Increased by $382,620 as Shares Rose; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Trimmed Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $16.08 Million as Share Value Rose

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 17.46M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 9,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 114,220 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, up from 105,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 1.19M shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 04/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 05/03/2018; 21/05/2018 – Sony adds 10-inch notebook-sized model, a new mobile app and feature enhancements to Digital Paper line-up; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Rev Y8.54T Vs Y8.54T; 03/04/2018 – Sony Music’s Spotify Stake Worth at Least $1.63 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Sony works on housekeeping robot that can cook; 22/05/2018 – Sony shifts mode to take […]; 26/05/2018 – Hard OCP: Rumor: Sony Could Be Considering a PlayStation Classic; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: David Massey’s New Joint Venture With Sony Set To Launch In July; 15/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms DHX Media’s ‘B+’ IDR Following Sony Partnership Announcement; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – Variety: Sony Honchos Rally the Troops at All-Hands Meeting

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 40,979 shares to 33,970 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 76,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,580 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM).

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.