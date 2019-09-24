Maverick Capital LTD Position in B2gold (BTG) Raised by $1.61 Million; South Street Advisors Increases Holding in Conocophillips (COP)

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 8,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 147,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.03 million, up from 139,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $59.01. About 2.17 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo cargoes; 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ON PACE TO CUT DEBT TO $15B BY YR END: SLIDES; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-OPEC and U.S. shale break bread in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 29.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 538,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The hedge fund held 2.36 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.525. About 2.55 million shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $6.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 811,860 shares to 765,739 shares, valued at $64.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 2.46 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93M shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18,400 shares to 95,743 shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,276 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

